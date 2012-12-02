(Updates with death toll, details)
TOKYO Dec 2 A tunnel on a major highway in
central Japan collapsed on Sunday, killing at least three people
and starting a blaze, Japanese media reported.
Attempts to rescue those still trapped inside the smashed
tunnel, which began spewing smoke after concrete ceiling panels
fell onto the road, have been interrupted for fear they might
trigger another collapse.
Three bodies have been found so far, television networks
Fuji and Asahi said.
The fire service earlier said at least seven people were
unaccounted for in the 4.7 km (2.8-mile) tunnel in Yamanashi
prefecture, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Tokyo on the Chou
Expressway, a main road connecting the capital to western Japan.
"Dense smoke was coming out as if it covers the entire
mountain," witness Kiyoko Toyomura told Japanese news agency
Kyodo.
The fire service said the blaze was extinguished about 11
a.m. - some three hours after the accident occurred.
The operator of the highway, Central Nippon Expressway, said
a 50-60 metres (165 feet) long section of ceiling panels fell to
the road, and it was looking into the cause of the accident.
Motorists described narrow escapes from falling debris, and
a long walk through the darkness after abandoning their cars.
"When I was driving in the tunnel, concrete pieces fell down
suddenly from the ceiling," a man in his 30s told public
broadcaster NHK. "I saw a crushed car catching fire. I was
frightened, left my car and walked for about an hour to get out
of the tunnel."
In 1996 a tunnel in Hokkaido, northern Japan, collapsed and
falling rocks crushed cars and a bus, killing 20 people.
NHK reporter Yoshio Goto, caught in Sunday's accident, hit
the accelerator and managed to drive out.
"But it was a bit too late and pieces of ceiling fell on my
car. I kept pressing the pedal and managed to get out," he said.
"Then when I looked around, I saw half of the car ceiling was
crushed."
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)