TOKYO Oct 15 A once-in-a-decade typhoon
threatened Japan on Tuesday forcing the cancellation of flights
and trains and disrupting oil shipments as it made its way
across the Pacific directly towards the capital, Tokyo.
Typhoon Wipha is expected to make landfall right around the
morning rush hour on Wednesday, bringing hurricane-force winds
to the metropolitan area of 30 million people.
The centre of the storm was 860 km (535 miles) southwest of
Tokyo at 0800 GMT, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its
website. It was moving north-northeast at 35 kph (22 mph).
The storm had weakened as it headed north over the sea but
was still packing sustained winds of about 140 kph (87 mph) with
gusts as high as 194 kph (120 mph), the agency said.
The agency issued warnings for Tokyo of heavy rain, flooding
and gales, and advised people to be prepared to leave their
homes quickly and to avoid unnecessary travel.
A spokesman for the agency said the storm was a "once in a
decade event" and the strongest cyclone to approach eastern
Japan since October 2004.
That cyclone triggered floods and landslides that killed
almost 100 people, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and
caused billions of dollars in damage.
Four Japanese oil refining companies said they suspended
marine berth shipments in eastern Japan as the typhoon
approached but there was no impact on refining operations.
The affected facilities are Idemitsu Kosan Co's
Chiba and Aichi refineries, JX Holdings Inc's Negishi,
Kashima and Sendai refineries, Fuji Oil Co's Sodegaura
refinery and Cosmo Oil Co's Chiba refinery.
Japan Airlines Co cancelled 183 domestic flights on
Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly from Tokyo's Haneda airport. Rival
ANA Holdings Inc halted 210 flights in Japan with three
international flights also cancelled. The combined cancellations
will affect 60,850 passengers, the airlines said.
East Japan Railway Co said it had cancelled 31
bullet trains going north and west from Tokyo.
Nissan Motor Co said it was cancelling the
Wednesday morning shift at its Oppama and Yokohama plants south
of Tokyo. Oppama makes the all-electric Leaf and other models.