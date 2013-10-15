By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO Oct 15 A once-in-a-decade typhoon
threatened Japan on Tuesday, disrupting travel and shipping and
forcing precautions to be taken at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear
power plant.
Typhoon Wipha is moving across the Pacific straight towards
the capital, Tokyo, and is expected to make landfall during the
morning rush hour on Wednesday, bringing hurricane-force winds
to the metropolitan area of 30 million people.
The centre of the storm was 860 km (535 miles) southwest of
Tokyo at 0800 GMT, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its
website. It was moving north-northeast at 35 kph (22 mph).
The storm had weakened as it headed north over the sea but
was still packing sustained winds of about 140 kph (87 mph) with
gusts as high as 194 kph (120 mph), the agency said.
The agency issued warnings for Tokyo of heavy rain, flooding
and gales, and advised people to be prepared to leave their
homes quickly and to avoid unnecessary travel.
A spokesman for the meteorological agency said the storm was
a "once in a decade event".
The typhoon is expected to sweep through northern Japan
after making landfall and to pass near the crippled Fukushima
nuclear power plant, on the coast 220 km (130 miles) northeast
of Tokyo, later on Wednesday.
The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Corp
, which has been struggling to contain radioactive
leaks, said it would cancel all offshore work and it would
decide whether to continue work onshore after assessing the
weather.
The utility will also take down cranes and secure all
cables, hoses and machinery, a company spokesman said.
RADIOACTIVE WATER
Tokyo Electric said it would pump out the rainwater expected
to fall into protective containers at the base of some 1,000
tanks storing radioactive water.
The radioactive water is a by-product of its jerry-rigged
cooling system designed to keep under control reactors wrecked
in a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The rainwater that builds up will be pumped into an empty
tank, checked for radioactivity, and if uncontaminated, released
into the sea, the company said.
Typhoon Wipha is the strongest storm to approach eastern
Japan since October 2004. That cyclone triggered floods and
landslides that killed almost 100 people, forced thousands from
their homes and caused billions of dollars in damage.
Four Japanese oil refining companies said they suspended
marine berth shipments in eastern Japan as the typhoon
approached but there was no impact on refining operations.
The affected facilities are Idemitsu Kosan Co's
Chiba and Aichi refineries, JX Holdings Inc's Negishi,
Kashima and Sendai refineries, Fuji Oil Co's Sodegaura
refinery and Cosmo Oil Co's Chiba refinery.
Japan Airlines Co cancelled 183 domestic flights on
Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly from Tokyo's Haneda airport. Rival
ANA Holdings Inc halted 210 flights in Japan with three
international flights also cancelled. The combined cancellations
will affect 60,850 passengers, the airlines said.
East Japan Railway Co said it had cancelled 31
bullet trains going north and west from Tokyo.
Nissan Motor Co said it was cancelling the
Wednesday morning shift at its Oppama and Yokohama plants south
of Tokyo. Oppama makes the all-electric Leaf and other models.