By Elaine Lies
TOKYO Oct 16 A typhoon killed 17 people in
Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but largely
spared the capital and caused no new disaster as it brushed by
the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power station, the plant's
operator said.
More than 50 people were missing after the "once in a
decade" Typhoon Wipha roared up Japan's east coast. About
20,000 people were told to leave their homes because of the
danger of flooding and hundreds of flights were cancelled.
Sixteen people were killed on Izu Oshima island, about 120
km (75 miles) south of Tokyo, as rivers burst their banks. The
storm set off mudslides along a 2 km (1.2 mile) stretch of
mountains.
Television footage showed roads clogged with wreckage and
houses with gaping holes smashed into them.
"I heard a crackling sound and then the trees on the
hillside all fell over," a woman on Izu Oshima told NHK
television.
The storm brought hurricane-force winds and drenching rain
to the Tokyo metropolitan area of 30 million people at the peak
of the morning rush hour.
A woman was swept away by a swollen river in western Tokyo
and more than 50 people were missing, the government said,
including two schoolboys engulfed by waves on a beach.
About 20 people were hurt by falls or being struck by flying
debris.
The operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant, Tokyo Electric
Power Corp, cancelled all offshore work and secured
machinery as the storm approached.
RAIN PUMPED OUT
The operator, known as Tepco, has been struggling to contain
radioactive leaks since a 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused
extensive damage and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis
since Chernobyl in 1986.
A Tepco spokesman said Typhoon Wipha had caused no new
problems at the plant, which is on the coast 220 km (130 miles)
north of Tokyo.
The storm dumped heavy rain and it had to be pumped out of
protective containers at the base of about 1,000 tanks storing
radioactive water, the by-product of a jerry-rigged cooling
system designed to control wrecked reactors.
The rainwater was checked for radioactivity and released
into the sea, the company spokesman said.
Wipha was down-graded to a tropical depression by 0700 GMT.
It was off the coast of northeastern Japan and moving northeast
at 95 kph (59 mph), according to the Japan Meteorological
Agency.
At its height, it had sustained winds at its centre of 126
kph (78 mph) and gusts of up to 180 kph (112 mph).
More than 500 flights at Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports
were cancelled, and thousands of schools closed. Bullet train
services were halted but resumed by Wednesday afternoon.
Typhoon Wipha was the strongest storm to hit the region
since October 2004. That cyclone triggered floods and landslides
that killed almost 100 people, forced thousands from their homes
and caused billions of dollars in damage.