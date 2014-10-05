TOKYO Oct 5 A powerful typhoon is on course to
brush by Tokyo on Monday, after barrelling into southwestern
Japan with heavy rain and wind that caused flights to be
cancelled flights and knocked out power.
Typhoon Phanfone, which was downgraded from an earlier
status of a super typhoon, is moving at 20 kph (12 mph), the
Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday.
It is expected to head north after hitting parts of Kyushu
and Okinawa islands with heavy rain and wind. About 30 cm (12
inches) of rain and heavy wind are forecast for eastern Japan,
including the Tokyo metropolitan area.
"My school has already decided not to have classes
tomorrow," said Tomoko Kakinuma, a 20-year old college student
in Tokyo.
On Sunday, Japanese airlines All Nippon Airways and
Japan Airlines Co cancelled flights to several southern
Japanese cities and Kyushu Electric Power Co said over
21,000 households were without power.
Nansei Sekiyu, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil's
Petrobras, has suspended marine operations at its
100,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Okinawa due to the typhoon,
but other operations are unaffected, a company spokesman said.
The approach of the typhoon also forced the suspension of
search efforts on Mount Ontake in central Japan, where 12 people
remain missing following a volcanic eruption that killed at
least 51, Kyodo news agency said.
(Reporting by James Topham and Chris Meyers; Editing by Kim
Coghill)