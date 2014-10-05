* Toyota plans to halt production at 12 Japan plants
* Over 150 flights cancelled, 18,500 households without
power
* Search for people missing after volcano erruption
suspended
(Adds Toyota, Formula One race, updates storm impact data)
TOKYO, Oct 5 A powerful typhoon was on course to
hit the Tokyo area on Monday, after barrelling into southwestern
Japan with heavy rain and wind that caused flights to be
cancelled and knocked out power.
Typhoon Phanfone, which was downgraded from an earlier
status of a super typhoon, is moving northeast at 25 kph (16
mph), after lashing parts of the Kyushu and Okinawa islands, the
Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday.
About 30 cm (12 inches) of rain and heavy wind are forecast
for eastern Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area.
"My school has already decided not to have classes
tomorrow," said Tomoko Kakinuma, a 20-year old college student
in Tokyo.
Toyota Motor Corp plans to halt production on
Monday morning at 12 plants in Japan due to the storm, a company
spokesman said.
On Sunday, several airlines, including All Nippon Airways
and Japan Airlines Co, cancelled over 150
flights to several southern Japanese cities, broadcaster NHK
said.
Kyushu Electric Power Co said about 18,500
households were without power late Sunday afternoon.
Nansei Sekiyu, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil's
Petrobras, has suspended marine operations at its
100,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Okinawa due to the typhoon,
but other operations are unaffected, a company spokesman said.
The approaching storm also forced the suspension of search
efforts on Mount Ontake in central Japan, where 12 people remain
missing following a volcanic eruption that killed at least 51,
Kyodo news agency said.
Heavy rain delayed the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix on
Sunday, which eventually saw two starts behind the safety car
and ended before the full distance due to a crash. Britain's
Lewis Hamilton won the race.
(Reporting by James Topham and Chris Meyers; Editing by Kim
Coghill)