TOKYO Oct 12 Typhoon Vongfong battered the
southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Sunday, injuring 31
people and knocking out power before losing intensity and
getting downgraded to a tropical storm.
Around 210,000 people from 90,000 homes were ordered to
evacuate in Okinawa, 1,600 km (1,000 miles) south of Tokyo,
before it was hit by what was Japan's strongest storm this year.
Some of the injuries were caused by strong winds. On Sunday,
wind-speeds weakened significantly on Saturday's peak of 234
kilometers an hour (146 mph), which had made Vongfong into a
"super typhoon".
Airlines JAL and ANA cancelled more than
400 flights due to strong winds, while the bullet train was
halted in Kyushu after the wind blew a plastic sheet onto the
aerial wires of the line.
Early on Sunday, parts of Okinawa received more than six
centimetres of rain within an hour while some parts of western
areas of Japan's four main islands were forecast to receive
total rainfall of over 50 centimetres, with the rain
intensifying as the storm makes landfall on Monday in Kyushu.
The storm is then expected to cut across the biggest of
Japan's islands, Honshu, causing heavy rain in Tokyo, before
exiting from the north coast, Japan's Meteorological Agency
said.
Vongfong, which means wasp in Cantonese, was following the
path of Phanfone, a typhoon that slammed into Japan's main
island on Monday, disrupting transport and prompting evacuation
advisories for hundreds of thousands of people. Seven people
were killed, including three U.S. airmen swept out to sea and a
man who died while surfing.
