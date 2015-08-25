TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese authorities advised 280,000 people to evacuate their homes as a typhoon lashed southern Kyushu island and western Japan on Tuesday, bringing torrential rains and winds gusting over 110 miles an hour (180 kph).

The risk of landslides prompted officials in Yamaguchi prefecture to issue the warning, according to public broadcaster NHK. More than 20 people were injured as a result of the typhoon, and some flights and train services were suspended.

Japan's Metrological Agency said it was moving to the north, and forecast a maximum 200 mm (4.8 inches) of rain an hour.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd suspended 110 domestic flights and ANA Holdings Inc cancelled 78. International flights were unaffected, the airlines said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)