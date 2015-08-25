(Adds storm to affect northeast China, Russia and North Korea)
TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese authorities advised
280,000 people to evacuate their homes as a typhoon lashed
southern Kyushu island and western Japan on Tuesday, bringing
torrential rains and winds gusting over 110 miles an hour (180
kph).
The risk of landslides prompted officials in Yamaguchi
prefecture to issue the warning, according to public broadcaster
NHK. More than 20 people were injured as a result of the
typhoon, and some flights and train services were suspended.
Japan's Metrological Agency said it was moving to the north,
and forecast a maximum 200 mm (4.8 inches) of rain an hour.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd suspended 110 domestic
flights and ANA Holdings Inc cancelled 78.
International flights were unaffected, the airlines said.
China's official Xinhua news agency said that the storm is
expected to affect northeastern China later in the week, after
making landfall near the Russian and North Korean borders early
on Thursday.
The storm could impact crops in the three northeastern
Chinese provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, Xinhua
said, important soybean and corn production bases.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)