(Adds information on production halt at a Mitsubishi Motors
plant)
TOKYO Oct 5 Toyota Motor Corp plans to
halt production on Monday morning at 12 plants in central Japan
due to a typhoon that is hitting the area, spokesman Ryo Sakai
said on Sunday.
The 12 plants, which include four vehicle factories as well
as engine and automotive parts plants, are all Aichi prefecture
in central Japan. Toyota will decide whether to resume
production later on Monday depending on the weather conditions,
Sakai said.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp also plans to halt
production at its Okazaki plant in central Japan on Monday
morning and afternoon, spokesman Manabu Yamanishi said.
Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Suzuki
Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp plan to
operate their factories as usual, company spokesmen said.
Typhoon Phanfone, which was downgraded from an earlier
status of a super typhoon, is moving northeast at 25 kph (16
mph) towards central and eastern Japan after lashing parts of
the Kyushu and Okinawa islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kim Coghill)