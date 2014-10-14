(Adds dropped word in first para and corrects word in paragraph
TOKYO Oct 14 A powerful storm that battered
Japan with high winds and torrential rain, and killed two
people, headed off out over the Pacific on Tuesday and was
downgraded to a tropical depression.
Typhoon Vongfong, at one point the strongest storm to hit
Japan this year, was on Tuesday afternoon off the coast of the
Tohoku region devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the
Japan Meteorological Agency said.
After the storm passed through western Japan, a 90-year-old
man in was found dead in a field irrigation ditch, while a
72-year-old man drowned. Another person was missing and nearly
100 people were injured.
Vongfong brought heavy rain to Tokyo through the night and
snarled traffic across much of the country on the last day of a
three-day holiday weekend. More than 600 flights were cancelled
nationwide on Monday and more than 60 cancellations were
expected on Tuesday, the NHK broadcaster said.
The sun returned to Tokyo on Tuesday morning and commuter
train services were getting back to normal but heavy rain
pounded northern Japan.
High tides flooded coastal areas in Kesennuma city, where
land along the water sank because of the 2011 earthquake.
More than 800,000 people nationwide had been urged to leave
their homes, while more than 150,000 homes lost power, NHK said.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, said on Monday it had
increased water transfer and storage capacity to prevent an
overflow of radioactive water being stored at the plant.
A Monday baseball playoff game in Osaka for Japan's Pacific
League, between the Orix Buffaloes and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham
Fighters, was postponed. It was the first time a Nippon
Professional Baseball playoff game was cancelled because of a
typhoon.
