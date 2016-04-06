(Recasts with comments)
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, April 6 Ukraine President Petro
Poroshenko said on Wednesday he had placed his assets in an
offshore trust to separate his business and political interests
after he took office and not to minimise tax, declaring the
arrangements were transparent.
He made the comments at a press conference in Tokyo where he
was repeatedly questioned about the offshore trust, which
featured in the "Panama Papers" cache of classified documents
released over the weekend.
The head of Ukraine's fiscal service on Tuesday said the
agency would examine the documents relating to President
Poroshenko's offshore assets.
"There does not need to be an investigation," because the
trust was set up transparently and has no trading operations or
bank accounts, Poroshenko said, when asked about the fiscal
service's planned investigation.
However, he indicated he would co-operate with an
investigation, if necessary, and that the transparent manner in
which the trust was created marked "the main difference from the
cases in Iceland ... Russia and the main difference from the
cases in other parts of the world".
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson became
the first casualty of the leaked documents from a Panamanian law
firm, resigning on Tuesday. The documents have shone a spotlight
on the offshore wealth of politicians and public figures
worldwide.
Poroshenko said he could not access the assets until the end
of his presidency and that he had not sold them as promised when
he assumed office because it was impossible to make a sale due
to the war in the country's east with pro-Russian separatists.
Governments across the world have begun investigating
possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful after the
leak of four decades' worth of documents from the law firm
Mossack Fonseca, which specialises in setting up offshore
companies.
The more than 11.5 million documents have sparked public
outrage and debate over how the world's rich and powerful park
their wealth and avoid taxes.
Among those named in the documents are friends of Russian
President Vladimir Putin and relatives of the leaders of China,
Britain and Pakistan.
U.S. President Barack Obama said the Panama Papers showed
tax avoidance was a major problem and urged the U.S. Congress to
take action to stop U.S. companies from taking advantage of
loopholes that allow tax avoidance.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Sam Holmes)