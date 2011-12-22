TOKYO Dec 21 Japan halted beef imports
from a U.S. packing plant after finding material prohibited
under rules to control the risk of mad cow disease, the
government said on Wednesday.
The 15th confirmed violation by U.S. beef suppliers since
Tokyo last resumed imports in July 2006 came as Japan's Food
Safety Commission, upon request from the health ministry, is
scheduled to start reviewing the existing import rules on U.S.
and Canadian beef on Thursday.
Japan, which has tightened regulations on beef imports
following the outbreak of mad cow disease, known as bovine
spongiform encephalopathy or BSE, currently allows imports of
beef only from cattle aged 20 months or younger and excludes
parts considered as risky.
The rules, in place since 2005, have caused U.S. imports to
plunge and Australian beef to gain market share in Japan's
500,000 tonnes-a-year imported beef market.
The inclusion of vertebral column in a cargo checked on Dec.
19 resulted in Japan's halting of beef imports from the Grand
Island plant of Jbs Swift & Co in Nebraska.
A health ministry official said he did not think this latest
case would have any impact on the upcoming review.
Approval by the country's food safety watchdog would be the
final hurdle to relaxing the current restrictions, and
Washington has welcomed the start of this process as a sign of
Tokyo's interest in joining talks on an Asia Pacific free trade
pact.
"The fact that the prohibited part was found in a package
without proper documents suggests the supplier may not have
intended to ship it to Japan," the official said.
"Finding the part before entering the market here also shows
our checking system works well," he added.
Tokyo has requested detailed reports on investigations on
this case by U.S. authorities, the country's farm and health
ministries said in a joint statement.