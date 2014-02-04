TOKYO Feb 5 In public, Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's government lists a more assertive China and a
volatile North Korea as its top security concerns.
Behind the scenes, though, another concern is growing: that
the United States may one day be unable or unwilling to defend
Japan, interviews with Abe advisers, politicians and security
experts show. The worries are adding momentum to Abe's drive to
beef up Japan's air and naval forces while loosening
constitutional limits on action its military can take abroad.
Japanese angst over the country's security alliance with
Washington follows years of double-digit defense spending
increases by Tokyo's arch rival in Asia, China. Unpredictable
North Korea, whose missiles can hit Japan, has meanwhile pushed
ahead with nuclear and missile programmes despite international
sanctions.
"If you are a strategic thinker or alliance planner you have
to be ready for the worst case scenario," a former Japanese
diplomat close to Abe told Reuters, citing concerns about a
decline in U.S. military capability and readiness.
"We should discuss roles and missions, including the kinds
of weapons we have or don't have," added the ex-diplomat, who
requested anonymity because he doesn't hold an official
position.
Conservatives like Abe also long for greater autonomy from
Washington - although no one suggests that Japan, host to nearly
50,000 U.S. troops, will go it alone.
"The U.S.-Japan alliance is the most important alliance, and
that will not change," said Yosuke Isozaki, a national security
adviser to Abe. "But Japan will become more of an adult, a
normal country."
Japan has even begun studying whether to boost its limited
ability to make a pre-emptive strike on enemy bases, although
such a costly and controversial step seems unlikely soon.
Besides strengthening its own capabilities, Japan is seeking
closer security ties with Southeast Asia, India, Australia and
even Russia as a hedge against any U.S. decline.
Washington routinely seeks to reassure Tokyo that the
six-decade-old alliance is firm.
"The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of regional
security and prosperity," said a senior U.S. defense department
official in Washington. "The U.S. government remains committed
to enhancing the U.S.-Japan alliance and upholding our
obligations of the security treaty."
Despite such assurances and President Barack Obama's
decision to strategically rebalance U.S. forces to the
Asia-Pacific, Tokyo still worries whether Washington can
maintain the will and wherewithal to defend Japan.
That is partly due to the perception in Japan that U.S.
power is declining longer term as China's clout grows and the
growing importance of Sino-U.S. economic ties.
Japanese diplomats hope an expected Obama visit in April
will ease such concerns and give the president a chance to show
China, embroiled in a bitter territorial row with Japan over
islands in the East China Sea, whose side Washington is on.
The Obama visit "is a vital opportunity for the United
States to express its vision of what role the United States is
going to play", Japanese ambassador to Washington Kenichiro
Sasae told a seminar recently. "We also want to see the United
States make clear who are the friends and allies and
troublemakers and potential problem-makers."
CONSERVATIVE DREAM
The United States takes no position on the sovereignty of
the islands in the East China Sea but recognises they are
administered by Japan and are covered by the security treaty,
which obligates Washington to defend its ally.
Worries about the alliance also provide a justification for
a conservative agenda that Abe inherited from his grandfather
Nobusuke Kishi, which seeks a more equal U.S. partnership.
Kishi, a prewar cabinet minister who was jailed but never
tried as a war-crimes suspect, became premier in 1957 but was
forced to resign three years later after ramming the U.S.-Japan
security treaty through parliament.
Abe wants to fulfill his grandfather's goal of revising the
U.S.-drafted constitution, which conservatives say restricts
Japan's ability to defend itself. Shorter-term, he hopes to
loosen the constitution's constraints by re-interpreting it.
"The fact that Obama is cutting defence, is having trouble
governing at home and seems distracted by the Middle East is
validating Abe's agenda," said Michael Green, Japan chair at
Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"Abe is pro-American but he also advocates Japan having more
autonomy."
Japan-U.S. relations hit a bump when Abe visited Tokyo's
Yasukuni Shrine in December, further straining ties with China
and South Korea, which see Yasukuni as a symbol of Tokyo's past
militarism because it honours wartime leaders along with
millions of war dead.
The visit prompted a rare statement of "disappointment" from
the United States, which worries the feud over the islands could
drag it into a military clash between Beijing and Tokyo.
Some Japanese politicians were clearly displeased.
"America said it was 'disappointed' but rather than being so
sensitive about China's feelings, they should be sensitive about
the feelings of their ally, Japan," said Abe aide and ruling
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Seiichi Eto.
"We were the ones who were 'disappointed'."
AIDING ALLIES, PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKE?
The two allies have begun revising guidelines on defence
cooperation last updated in 1997, aiming to complete the revamp
by the end of this year. Washington has long encouraged Tokyo to
assume a greater share of the bilateral security burden, and
Japanese policymakers now hope that by doing so, they can help
anchor the United States to their side.
How far Japan can boost its role, however, depends partly on
whether Abe can end Japan's self-imposed ban on collective
self-defence, or militarily aiding an ally under attack.
Changing a decades-old interpretation of the constitution to
allow Japan to exercise its right of collective self-defence
"would deepen the U.S.-Japan alliance, which until now, has been
too one-sided", said security adviser Isozaki.
Abe favours the change, which a panel of advisers is
expected to propose as soon as April.
Some advisers say Japan's military should not only be able
to aid Washington but also countries sharing strategic interests
with Tokyo. Abe's more dovish coalition partner, the New Komeito
party, is wary of any change.
Alliance anxiety has also stoked calls for Japan to
strengthen its limited ability to make pre-emptive strikes.
Japan has relied entirely on the United States for
deterrence even as threats from China and North Korea have
grown, said former defence minister Gen Nakatani who now serves
as an LDP deputy secretary-general.
"If you think about what would happen if the United States
withdrew, we must consider (acquiring) the capability to
respond, because we cannot just sit idly and await death."
But with collective self-defence already on his agenda, Abe
appears unlikely to devote political capital now to a cause that
would be viewed as provocative by China and might not be fully
welcomed by Washington.
U.S. officials have not made clear if they want Japan to
acquire greater offensive capability.
Former defence official Kyouji Yanagisawa, who worked for
Abe during his 2006-2007 first term as prime minister, said
doing so would "fundamentally change the nature of the
U.S.-Japan alliance", often described as Japan holding the
defensive "shield" while America supplies the offensive "sword".
Acquiring such capabilities - including cruise missiles,
attack drones, geostationary satellites and even special
operation forces able to penetrate enemy territory - would also
be costly. Abe plans to increase defence spending by 2.6 percent
over the next five years, but the spending is constrained by
Japan's massive public debt.
"I think the government is thinking about this," said former
foreign minister Seiji Maehara, a hawkish opposition lawmaker
who backs much of Abe's security agenda. "But quite a
substantial package would be needed and I don't think there is
the money for that."
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, Phillip Stewart and
David Alexander in Washington and Nobuhiro Kubo in Tokyo.
Editing by Dean Yates)