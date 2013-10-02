TOKYO Oct 3 Top U.S. security officials meet
their Japanese counterparts on Thursday as concerns are growing
that the hosts can not protect themselves from malicious
internet hackers.
Cyber security is on the agenda when the military and
diplomatic chiefs of the two countries hold their first joint
meeting in Japan. But even Japanese officials acknowledge they
can not keep up with the proliferating threat of attacks on
computer networks from private or state-sponsored hackers.
"Cyber attacks are getting more and more sophisticated, and
sometimes we cannot defend against them using the systems we
currently have in place," said Kazunori Kimura, the Defense
Ministry's director of cyber-defence planning.
"I don't have enough people, equipment or money to do the
job," Kimura told Reuters TV. "Attacks using viruses have become
increasingly difficult to detect."
Attacks so far appear mostly to have allowed intruders to
snoop and steal files, experts say. But the attacks could become
more dangerous, paralysing essential computer or communications
systems.
Japan's lack of effective cyber defence overhangs Thursday's
meeting of Secretary of State John Kerry and Defence Secretary
Chuck Hagel with their counterparts, Foreign Minister Fumio
Kishida and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.
The "2+2" meeting aims to set a framework for revising the
treaty allies' security guidelines to "update and renovate them"
in line with "new challenges" that have arisen in the more than
15 years since the Cold War-era agreement was first revised,
said a senior State Department official.
This includes co-operation in space and cyberspace, where
the two sides are seeking agreement on "enhanced information
security," the official told reporters en route to Tokyo.
The Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee Meeting comes
at a delicate time for both countries' relations with China, a
country often accused of being a leading proponent of internet
hacking.
U.S. relations with China have been strained by Washington's
accusations that Beijing engages in cyber theft of trade
secrets. China rejects the accusations and is itself angered by
revelations by fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden of U.S. electronic surveillance activities in China and
Hong Kong.
At the same time, relations between Japan and China are at
their lowest ebb in years over disputed islands in the East
China Sea controlled by Japan.
Japan suffered well publicised cyber attacks in the past,
such as breaches of parliament and military contractor
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd in 2011.
In fact, attacks on the Japanese government are continuing
constantly. Government networks were hit by some 3,000 potential
attacks a day in 2012, more than double the number of previous
year, says the Cabinet Secretariat, which staffs a small,
24-hour cyber-surveillance team.
"The Defense Ministry gets hacked every day, but all they do
is watch and then after the fact simply report that there has
been an attack," said an outside contractor for the ministry,
who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of
discussing the issue.
Partly this is a result of Japanese laws that do not allow
victims to "hack back" at cyber-attackers.
"We can't even investigate who is doing the hacking," said
Itsuro Nishimoto, chief technical officer at LAC Co, a
Tokyo-based IT security firm that says it monitors 750 clients,
including government entities and businesses.
But the outside contractor said the problem runs much
deeper.
"There's no one at the Defense Ministry who understands
cyberspace," he told Reuters TV. "It's more than a problem of
money or staff - they just don't have any interest in it."
Japan has taken some steps to beef up its cyber defence,
such as setting up a Cyber Security Group in the Defense
Ministry, expected to be operational next year.
The ministry and Japan's military "are developing
intrusion-prevention systems and improving security and analysis
devices for cyber defence," according to this year's defence
white paper, although it says further enhancements are needed to
keep up with the escalating threat.
The Defense Ministry is seeking a budget increase to
centralise its loose array of about 100 cyber analysts. But so
far it only monitors its own internal network, which safeguards
secrets from ballistic missile-defence to joint technology
development with the United States.
Japan's friends are wary.
"We've got some concerns about Japan's cyber security," said
a British official involved in cyber security. London and Tokyo
recently signed a joint weapons-development treaty.
"Japan has the structures in place - it's very good at
that," the official said. "But it needs more situational
awareness. It has zero capability."