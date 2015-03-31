(Adds China foreign ministry, paras 7,8)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's push to allow Tokyo to come to the aid of an ally under
attack will pave the way for closer cooperation between U.S. and
Japanese forces across Asia, a top U.S. commander said on
Tuesday.
Expanded training and joint missions could extend from
Japan through the disputed South China Sea - claimed in whole or
part by China, Vietnam, the Philippines and other nations - into
the Indian Ocean.
Neither the United States nor Japan have territorial claims
in the South China Sea, but the Seventh Fleet operates in the
area. A Japanese naval presence there could irritate Beijing.
Abe's government plans to submit bills to parliament in
coming months to ratify his cabinet's decision last year to
allow Japan to exercise its right of collective self-defense.
Abe's coalition enjoys a big majority in parliament.
"CSD makes it easier for the Seventh Fleet and JMSDF to
exercise and operate across the Indo Asia Pacific," Admiral
Robert Thomas, commander of the force said aboard his command
ship, the USS Blue Ridge, in Yokohama.
The Japanese "have the capacity and capability for
operations in international waters and international airspace
anywhere on the globe," he told a media briefing with Admiral
Eiichi Funada, commander of the JMSDF.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the
Japan-U.S. alliance "should not exceed its bilateral scope and
nor should it harm the security of interests of countries in the
region".
"We hope that relevant Japan-U.S. cooperation and the
development of their relations can play a proactive and
constructive role for regional peace, development and
stability," she told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
A broader regional military role for Japan is being welcomed
by Washington, as it pushes its allies in Asia, including
Australia, to do more as China takes an increasingly assertive
stance in territorial disputes in the region.
Japan and the United States have said they will decide by
the end of June on a new set of guidelines for their decades-old
alliance that will give Japan a more prominent role.
The most powerful naval fleet in Asia, the U.S. Seventh
Fleet remains the main counterweight to China's growing maritime
power in Asia. Centered around a carrier battle group that
operates out of Japan, the U.S. Seventh Fleet includes some 80
vessels, 140 aircraft and 40,000 sailors making it the most
powerful naval force in the western Pacific.
Japan's navy consists of around 120 vessels, including more
than 40 destroyers and a submarine force of around 20 boats.
Reporting by Tim Kelly