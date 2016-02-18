(Adds government and airline comments, timing of flights,
changes dateline)
By Tim Kelly and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO/NEW YORK Feb 18 Japan on Thursday said it
agreed to add new landing and take-off slots at Tokyo's crowded
Haneda airport on routes to the United States, allowing daytime
flights across the Pacific by both nations' carriers for the
first time in decades.
Aviation officials from Washington and Tokyo agreed in talks
in Japan to give Japanese and U.S. carriers five slots each
between 0600 and 2300 and cut the number of slots between 2200
and 0700 from four to one, Japan's Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said in a news release.
The earlier flight times are expected to attract more
visitors to Haneda and boost airline profits on Haneda routes,
allowing for flight connections that were previously impossible
when travelers landed late at night.
"It will increase choice for travelers, and it will help
promote competition," said U.S. lead negotiator Tom Engle,
deputy assistant secretary for transportation affairs at the
U.S. State Department, in an interview.
The daytime flights are expected to start as early as the
fall.
Haneda is much closer to central Tokyo than the city's main
international airport at Narita, which Delta Air Lines Inc
uses as a hub for flights to other parts of Asia. Narita
is 80 km (50 miles) east of the city, while Haneda is some 21 km
(13 miles) away.
Delta had earlier pushed back against the deal, warning that
lower demand could force it to scrap all its direct Narita
flights over time.
It also said rivals American Airlines Group Inc and
United Continental Holdings Inc would benefit from their
partnerships with Japanese carriers that have extensive Haneda
connections, Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc
, respectively.
Steve Johnson, American's executive vice president of
corporate affairs, said in an interview that he expects Narita
will remain Japan's connecting point for flights to other
countries in Asia, whereas Haneda will help feed passengers to
other destinations inside Japan.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo and Jeffrey Dastin in New
York; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Cynthia Osterman)