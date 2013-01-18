* Abe-Obama meeting set for third week of February
* U.S. urges Japan, China to resolve island dispute
peacefully
* Military realignment, trade pact also in focus
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton assured Japan on Friday of U.S. support in Tokyo's
dispute with Beijing over a string of islands and invited new
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Washington in late
February for a meeting with President Barack Obama.
Clinton held a working lunch with Japanese Foreign Minister
Fumio Kishida, and both emerged pledging that U.S.-Japan
security and economic ties would remain strong following Abe's
landslide election victory last month.
"Our alliance with Japan remains the cornerstone of American
engagement with the region," Clinton told reporters, noting a
wide range of cooperation on everything from disaster relief to
the stand-off over nuclear North Korea.
Clinton, due to step down in coming weeks, again affirmed
that the United States would stand by its longtime ally in its
territorial dispute with China over islets in the East China Sea
claimed by both countries.
Tensions over the tiny islands, known as Senkaku in Japan
and Diaoyu in China, have flared in recent months, one of
several maritime territorial disputes involving China that have
worsened as Washington seeks to shift its security focus to
Asia.
"Although the United States does not take a position on the
ultimate sovereignty of the islands, we acknowledge they are
under the administration of Japan," Clinton said, repeating the
long-standing U.S. position on the dispute.
"We oppose any unilateral actions that would seek to
undermine Japanese administration, and we urge all parties to
take steps to prevent incidents and manage disagreements through
peaceful means."
Kishida signaled that Abe, who had taken a tough stance on
the dispute during his election campaign, was not eager to
escalate the conflict.
"While Japan will not concede and will uphold our
fundamental position that the Senkaku islands are an inherent
territory of Japan, we intend to respond calmly so as not to
provoke China," he said through an interpreter.
Clinton announced that Abe had been invited to Washington in
the third week of February to hold his first meeting with Obama.
FACING CHINA
Abe had hoped to make the United States his first overseas
visit following his election last month on a platform that
called for both reviving Japan's struggling economy and coping
with China's rising power in the region.
But the visit was postponed due to Obama's tight schedule,
and Abe traveled instead to Southeast Asia before cutting the
trip short this week to return home after Japanese workers were
caught up in the hostage crisis in Algeria.
U.S. officials describe a generally healthy relationship
with Tokyo, albeit one hampered by frequent changes in the
Japanese leadership. Kishida is the sixth Japanese foreign
minister to hold office during the four years that Clinton has
been America's top diplomat.
Abe came to power partly on a nationalist platform and wants
to revise Japan's U.S.-drafted constitution adopted after World
War Two. U.S. officials have indicated they would like to see
Japan loosen constitutional restraints on its military to enable
a bigger global security role.
The United States and Japan have also sought to cooperate on
plans to streamline the U.S. military presence in the southern
Japanese island of Okinawa including proposals to move the
Futenma air base to a new site.
Clinton said she was confident that the two sides could make
further progress on the issue, while Kishida said the Abe
administration was committed to working through a framework deal
the two sides announced last year.