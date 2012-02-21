TOKYO Feb 21 Japan and the United States have made substantial progress in their talks on sanctions against Iran, but no agreement has yet been reached, Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday.

The comment comes after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that Japan is likely to win an exemption from U.S. sanctions by reducing its imports of Iranian crude oil by at least 11 percent per year.

"Mutual understanding (between Japan and the United States) has considerably deepened, but we have not reached an agreement just yet," Gemba told reporters.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said earlier that Japan is offering to continue cutting Iranian oil imports, but declined to say exactly by how much Japan is proposing to cut oil purchases from the Islamic nation in the talks. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)