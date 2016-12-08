Dec 8 A U.S. Marine pilot has died after he
ejected from his FA-18C+ fighter jet as the aircraft went down
off the coast of Japan, the U.S. military said in a statement on
Thursday.
The pilot, identified as Captain Jake Frederick, was located
by a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship, the statement
said. "He is pronounced deceased," it added.
The U.S. military provided few details about the incident,
which occurred on Wednesday, other than saying the cause of the
crash was under investigation.
The pilot ejected about 120 miles (190 km) southeast of
Iwakuni, Japan, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on the 75th anniversary of the
Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, which drew the United
States into World War Two.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Phil Stewart
in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)