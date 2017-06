TOKYO Feb 23 Japan is in final talks for an agreement with Washington to cut the volume of its crude oil imports from Iran by over 20 percent per year to win waivers from U.S. sanctions, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The two nations will reach a basic agreement by the end of February, sparing Japan's three main banks that currently handle payments to Iran from penalties, the report said, without citing sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)