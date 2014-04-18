WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. and Japanese trade
negotiators have been unable to reach a deal to open Japan's
markets more widely to imports ahead of President Barack Obama's
visit to Japan, a senior U.S. administration official said on
Friday.
Negotiators are down to a relatively limited set of
outstanding issues but considerable differences separate the two
sides, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Discussions will continue in the days and weeks ahead, but
there is no particular deadline for concluding the talks, the
official added.
Momentum behind the talks need not stall because negotiators
have not struck a deal ahead of Obama's visit to Japan, the
official said.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)