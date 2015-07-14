BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
WASHINGTON, July 14 The United States and Japan have finalized an agreement for an initial sale of five V-22 tiltrotor planes to Japan, the first international sale of the "Osprey" aircraft, sources familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Defense Department is expected to announce the agreement this week, the sources said.
Japan plans in coming years to buy a total of 17 V-22 aircraft, which take off and land like a helicopter, but fly like a plane. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit