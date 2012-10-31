* Tokyo Gas eyeing Tepco gas-fired plants
* Government is pushing to open up electricity market
* Japan's regional monopolies report more losses
By Yuko Inoue and Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's power companies, still
reeling from last year's Fukushima disaster, are taking their
tentative first steps to embrace competition that may end the
regional monopolies that have supplied electricity since World
War Two.
Tokyo Gas Co, Chubu Electric Power Co and
Electric Power Development Co said on Wednesday they
had approached Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of the
wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, on potential alliances covering
construction of fossil fuel power stations, fuel purchases and
retail electricity sales.
Tepco, taken over by the government this year, is saddled
with billions of dollars of compensation and clean up costs that
make investment in new stations all but impossible. That opens
up an opportunity for competitors to increase market share.
Tepco is expected to hold auctions as early as the end of
March 2013 to contract out construction of three coal-powered
plants with a total capacity of 2,600 megawatts.
"Tepco's plan is a step in line with the government policy
to bring in more competition in Japan's power market by
introducing a bidding process in the construction of power
plants," said Toshinori Ito, president of Ito Research and
Advisory and a member of a government panel on deregulation of
the power market.
"The move has started at financially troubled Tepco, but
could spread to other electric power companies."
SEEKING PARTNERSHIPS
Tepco Managing Executive Officer Muramatsu Mamoru said on
Wednesday 10 companies had applied to become partners after it
set up a unit to seek alliances. He declined to identify the
companies.
Tepco said it lost 2,550 corporate customers in the six
months to Sept 30.
An earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 caused three reactor
meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi station, triggering the
worst atomic disaster in 25 years. It forced 160,000 people from
their homes and prompted the government to adopt a policy that
aims to end reliance on nuclear power and open up competition.
Each of Japan's 10 regional monopolies controls everything
from power generation to transmission in its own service area,
an arrangement that allows them to easily shut out competitors.
Resistance from the monopolies stalled deregulation in the
1990s, but that is changing as the government pushes through
measures from simplifying procedures for building power stations
to introducing subsidies for renewable energy.
Tokyo Gas, traditionally a supplier of city gas, is
increasing output of electricity and has sold power to utilities
in western Japan for the first time, it said on Tuesday, when it
announced earnings. The company said it expected electricity
sales to rise 18 percent in the year to March 31.
"I think it's important for us to get involved in building
new plants or replacing old ones to spur competition in the
market," Tokyo Gas President Tsuyoshi Okamoto told reporters.
The company is aiming to increase power generation to 5,000
megawatts by 2020.
Tokyo Gas hopes to work with Tepco on upgrading two of its
plants near Tokyo, the 3,600 MW Sodegaura station and the 1,150
MW Minami-Yokohama station, both of which are located near LNG
terminals operated by the gas company.
A Chubu Electric spokesman said the company may consider
trying to sell power "some time in the future" in areas covered
by rivals, though the industry's main concern now was to meet
winter demand.
Power utilities recorded big losses this week, brought on by
an increased reliance on oil, gas and coal to run power stations
with all but two of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors still shut for
safety checks and upgrades after Fukushima.
Eight regional monopolies had combined losses totalling 674
billion yen ($8.47 billion) for the six months to Sept. 30,
according to earnings statements. Okinawa Electric Power Co
, which operates no nuclear power stations, and Hokuriku
Electric Power Co reported profits.
($1 = 79.5800 Japanese yen)
