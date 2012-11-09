By Yuko Inoue and Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Nov 9 Here are details of Japanese electricity utilities' fuel use, procurement
plans, strategies and schedules for building new coal and liquefied natural gas power stations, according
to a Reuters survey conducted during their most recent earnings announcements and interviews.
Tepco said it planned to consume 9.51 million kilolitres of oil, 20.98 million tonnes of LNG and 6.2
million tonnes of coal in the 2013/14 year, but other companies declined to comment. Shikoku Electric
declined to comment on the survey's questions on fuel use and procurement plans.
Fuel-Use and Procurement by Type and Strategies
(In million kilolitres for oil, million tonnes for LNG and coal)
Utility 2012/13 fuel use plans Spot contracts Use of sub-bituminous coal
Tepco Oil 11.09, LNG 23.95, Coal 3.17 LNG 25.9%*, no spot in coal Yes, plans more in 13/14
Kansai n.a. Yes for LNG No
Chubu n.a. Coal 50% 10-15% of total, plans more
Tohoku Oil 1.9, LNG 4.7, Coal 4.6 LNG 40%**, no spot in coal Yes, plans more
Hokkaido n.a. n.a. No
Kyushu Oil equivalent of 7.2*** Yes Yes since 04/05, plans more
Hokuriku Fuel oil 0.6, Crude 0.4, Coal 6.7 n.a. n.a.
Chugoku n.a. n.a. No, may consider
Okinawa Fuel oil 0.4, LNG 0.1, Coal 1.81 Fuel oil 4.3%, no LNG/coal spot 60% of total
J-Power Coal 21 Yes 20-30% of total
* first half of 2012/13 ** 2011/12 *** purchase plan in second half of 2012/1
Japan Power Cos' Investment Plans for LNG-Fired Plants
Company mega watts 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 2028
Tepco 500 500
Tepco 150 150
Tepco 444 444
Tepco 498 498
Tepco 1,420 710 710
Kansai 2,919 2,919#
Kansai 3,700 3,700*
Shikoku 280 280#
Okinawa 251 251
Chubu 1,190 1,190
Chubu 1,190 1,190
Chubu 2,316 2,316
Kyushu 480 480
Tohoku 490 490
Tohoku 490 490
Hokuriku 400 400
Hokkaido 500 500
Hokkaido 500 500
Hokkaido 500 500
Total capacity 18,218 1,941 2,282 2,919 1,960 3,516 400 500 500 3,700 500
*Planned after 2022 #upgrade of existing LNG-fired plant
Japan power cos' investment plans for Coal-Fired plants
Company mega watts 2013 2016 2019 2020 2021 After 2023 After 2025 After 2027
Tepco 600 600
Tepco 1,000 1,000
Kyushuu 1,000 1,000
Tepco* 600 600
Tepco* 1,000 1,000
Tepco* 1,000 1,000
Tohoku 600 600
Chugoku 400 400
J-power 600 600
J-power, Chugoku 170 170
Total capacity 6,970 1,600 170 600 1,600 1,000 1,000 600 400
*To contract out construction through auction. Coal is the most likely fuel source.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Clarence Fernandez)