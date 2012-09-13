TOKYO, Sept 13 Two Japanese utilities that serve
key industrial regions are likely to apply for government
approval to raise residential electricity rates by about 10
percent from next April as they face roadblocks to restarting
nuclear plants, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.
Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power
Co, which relied heavily on nuclear power before a
devastating quake in March 2011, face increased fossil fuel
costs and could fall into negative net worth in the financial
year from next April if current rates are maintained, the report
said.
The rate hikes would be the first since Japan's government
in late July approved a residential rate hike for Tokyo Electric
Power Co, Japan's biggest utility and the company at
the centre of last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster.
"We are considering all possibilities, but at this point we
have not decided to raise rates," a Kansai Electric spokesman
said.
"We have made no decisions so far," a Kyushu Electric
spokesman said.
Kansai Electric is likely to file its application by the end
of the year, while Kyushu is likely to apply around the end of
October, the report added. The two will also consider raising
rates for corporate users, it said.
Rising electricity rates and worries over possible power
crunches in the peak summer and winter demand periods, after the
Fukushima disaster fuelled nuclear safety concerns and led to a
shutdown of reactors nationwide, have added to the difficulties
confronting Japan's manufacturing sector.
