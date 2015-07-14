TOKYO, July 14 Japan's government-backed export
insurance agency said it has stopped writing insurance for trade
and investment in Venezuela after facing potential claims of
about $160 million from trading houses to recover payments for
auto exports.
Venezuela has struggled with foreign currency shortages
after falling oil prices hit export earnings.
The measure will have no impact on Japan's imports from
Venezuela, an official with the Nippon Export and Investment
Insurance (NEXI) said on Tuesday. Japan imported only 7,806
barrels per day of oil from Venezuela in 2014, accounting for
about 0.2 percent of total crude imports, according to Japanese
trade ministry data.
Japan's Inpex Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and
state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp are involved
in Venezuela's Carabobo 3 heavy oil development project. But
because the project has already received NEXI insurance, there
is no impact on the project, an Inpex spokesman said.
NEXI said it will stop issuing most insurance policies for
trade and investment deals in the Latin American oil exporter
from Tuesday and end all new underwriting from July 21.
Trading houses shipping automobiles and parts to Venezuela
have lost 20 billion yen ($162 million) in payments, the NEXI
official said, although it wasn't clear over what time period
the losses occurred.
NEXI has already paid 12.5 billion yen to one trading house
and if payouts hit 20 billion yen, that would be the most the
agency has lost on a single country, the official said.
The cutoff is the second time the insurance agency has
stopped writing insurance on a country after it suspended
coverage for Cuba in 2010, the NEXI official said.
Two way trade between Venezuela and Japan totalled 66.4
billion yen in 2014.
($1 = 123.53 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Tom Hogue)