By Aaron Sheldrick and Ho Binh Minh
TOKYO/HANOI, Nov 18 Vietnam is poised to abandon
plans for Japanese firms to build a multi-billion dollar nuclear
power plant, damaging Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to begin
exporting reactors after the Fukushima disaster left the
industry in deep-freeze at home.
The Japanese government said in a statement this week that
it had been informed by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trinh
Dinh Dung that Hanoi was close to a decision to cancel the
project. Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry,
Hiroshige Seko, described the move as "very regrettable."
Vietnam's decision, attributed to lower demand forecasts and
rising costs as well as safety concerns, also deals a broader
blow to the global nuclear business. Countries from Germany to
Indonesia have decided to either pull out of nuclear energy or
cancel development plans in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in 2011, the world's worst since Chernobyl in 1986.
"Vietnam is only the latest in a long list of countries,
including more recently Chile and Indonesia, that have postponed
indefinitely or abandoned entirely their plans for nuclear
new-build," said Mycle Schneider, a Paris-based energy analyst.
Though it has sought contracts for years, Japan has never
led a nuclear project to completion overseas and Abe has lent
his office's prestige to attempts to win contracts, most
recently in Turkey. The dented ambitions for exports come at a
time when Japan is struggling to restart dozens of reactors shut
down in the wake of Fukushima.
"This is a major blow to Japanese ambitions to, finally,
export their first nuclear reactors," said Schneider.
Hanoi first awarded the contract to Japan in 2010. Under the
plan, private utility-led Japan Atomic Power was
coordinating a consortium of firms, including Fukushima operator
Tokyo Electric Power and equipment makers including
Hitachi and Toshiba.
A spokesman for Japan Atomic Power said the company had not
been in touch with Vietnam since finishing a feasibility study,
without providing further details. According to the World
Nuclear Association, the study was completed in 2013.
DEMAND GROWTH EASING
Vietnam's parliament is set next Tuesday to formally approve
scrapping the Japanese deal, as well as the country's first
nuclear project, which was awarded to Russia's Rosatom,
according to state media. Rosatom said it would not comment
until the Vietnam parliament formalised the decision.
The Japanese and Russian nuclear plants were supposed to
have been located in central Ninh Thuan province.
The two plants would have had a combined capacity of 4,000
megawatts. The Ninh Thuan 2 No. 1 reactor was due to begin
operations in 2021, followed by the Ninh Thuan 2 No. 2 unit in
2022, both to have been supplied by Japanese companies. The
Rosatom reactors at the Ninh Thuan 1 plant were due to start
operating in 2020.
With its power consumption growth now forecast to slacken,
the fate of longer-range plans to build out a nuclear power
capacity to 15,000 megawatts is shrouded in doubt.
Vietnam's annual power demand growth is projected at 11
percent between 2016 and 2020, and 7-8 percent through 2030 ,
Duong Quang Thanh, chairman of state utility Vietnam Electricity
group was quoted as saying by state-run Voice of Vietnam radio.
That compares with a 17-20 percent annual increase forecast
when the government first kicked off its nuclear plans.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and Ho Binh Minh in
HANOI; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and
Svetlana Burmistrova in MOSCOW; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)