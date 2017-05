TOKYO A volcano on the southern Japanese island of Kuchinoerabujima erupted suddenly on Friday, blasting plumes of black smoke high into the sky and prompting Japan to raise the alert level to 5, the highest possible, NHK national television said.

NHK added that authorities were considering evacuating the island's roughly 130 residents but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)