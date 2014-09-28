By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, Sept 28
TOKYO, Sept 28 More than 500 Japanese military
and police set out on Sunday to search the peak of a volcano
popular with hikers a day after its sudden eruption trapped
hundreds on the mountain for hours, amid conflicting reports
about missing and injured climbers.
Japanese media said seven people were reported to be
unconscious, possibly buried in ash, as Mount Ontake continued
to spew smoke and ash into the sky, while local officials said
they were trying to confirm the whereabouts of 32 hikers.
Late on Saturday, Japanese media reported that one woman was
dead but that was later withdrawn. At least 40 people were
injured, including several with broken bones, officials said.
"It's very hard to know what's happening on the mountain now
and things could change," said one official with the government
of Nagano prefecture, one of two prefectures straddled by the
3,067 metres (10,062 feet) Ontake.
Hundreds of people, including children, were stranded on the
peak after it erupted without warning just before noon on
Saturday, sending ash pouring down the slope for more than 3 km
(2 miles.) Most made their way down that evening but some 30
were still stranded on Sunday morning.
Video footage posted on the Internet showed huge gray clouds
boiling towards climbers at the peak and people scrambling to
descend as blackness enveloped them.
"All of a sudden ash piled up so quickly that we couldn't
even open the door," Shuichi Mukai, who worked in a mountain hut
just below the peak, told Reuters. The hut quickly filled with
hikers taking refuge.
"We were really packed in here, maybe 150 people. There were
some children crying, but most people were calm. We waited there
in hard hats until they told us it was safe to come down."
The mountain, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo, is a
popular site to view autumn foliage, currently at its best.
Flights at Tokyo's Haneda airport suffered delays as planes
changed routes to avoid the peak, which straddles Nagano and
Gifu prefectures 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo, but were
mostly back to normal by Sunday, an airport spokeswoman said.
Volcanoes erupt periodically in Japan, one of the world's
most seismically active nations, but there have been no
fatalities since 1991, when 43 people died in a pyroclastic
flow, a superheated current of gas and rock, at Mount Unzen in
southwestern Japan.
An official at the volcano division of the Japan
Meteorological Agency said that, while there had been a rising
number of small earthquakes detected at Ontake since Sept. 10,
the eruption could not have been predicted easily.
"There were no other signs of an imminent eruption, such as
earth movements or changes on the mountain's surface," the
official told Reuters. "With only the earthquakes, we couldn't
really say this would lead to an eruption."
(Editing by Paul Tait)