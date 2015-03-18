TOKYO, March 18 Japanese auto maker Toyota Motor
Corp said on Wednesday it would raise the monthly base
salary for workers by 4,000 yen ($33), its biggest hike in over
a decade, joining other major domestic firms in agreeing to
larger rises in annual wage talks.
The rise was short of union demands for 6,000 yen per month,
but up from last year's 2,700 yen hike. Earlier, electronics
firm Panasonic Corp and auto maker Nissan Motor Co Ltd
announced monthly base-pay rises of 3,000 yen and 5,000
yen respectively.
Higher wages are considered key to sustaining growth and
decisively ending deflation in the world's third-biggest
economy. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been calling
for Japan Inc - sitting on record levels of cash amid hefty
profits - to do its part in stimulating the economy and lift
workers' pay.
($1 = 121.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)