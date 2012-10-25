* Oil refiners have piled up kerosene stocks ahead of winter
* Last winter's kerosene demand 60 pct higher than 2011
overall
* Most nuclear reactors remain shut after Fukushima
* Japan managed to avoid power shortage in summer despite
heatwave
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan will see mostly normal to
above-average temperatures from November to January, the
government weather forecaster said on Thursday, implying demand
for electricity and kerosene for heating this winter may be
restrained.
Kerosene demand is also likely to be less than what it was
in the previous winter, which the Japan Meteorological Agency
said was the coldest to hit the northern region in the past
decade.
Japanese oil refiners, however, have piled up inventories of
kerosene to levels last seen in December last year, according to
the latest weekly data by the oil industry.
Kerosene sales averaged 554,000 barrels per day (bpd) during
the November-January period a year earlier, a level that was 66
p ercent higher than average sales for the whole of 2011,
official data shows.
Houses and companies in Japan mostly use kerosene heaters
and gas or electricity heating systems in winter, while some
buildings and factories use A-fuel oil.
Power supplies may be stretched this winter on the
northernmost main island of Hokkaido, where the agency says
there is a 40-percent chance that temperatures will be above
average between November and January, compared with a 30-percent
chance each for average or below-average temperatures.
Hokkaido typically has the heaviest snowfall of any region
in Japan and temperatures can fall as low as below minus 40
degrees Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit).
Hokkaido Electric Power Co has said it expects
power supplies to barely outstrip projected peak winter demand.
A government panel will soon issue recommendations on
dealing with possible power shortages this winter, which may
include a numerical power saving target for users in Hokkaido.
Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo
area, has a 40 percent chance of both average and
higher-than-average temperatures between November and January,
the weather agency said in its monthly forecast.
Japan managed to avoid a power shortage this summer, in
spite of a prolonged heat wave, thanks to power-saving efforts
while most of its nuclear reactors remain shut after the
radiation crisis sparked by last year's earthquake and tsunami.
Only two of Japan's 50 commercial reactors are operating and
no more are likely to resume until next summer at the earliest
as they go through safety checks following the meltdowns at
Fukushima.
The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average
or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses). Okinawa,
Amami refers to the islands of southwestern Japan.
North Japan Below Ave Above
Nov-Jan 30 30 40
Nov 20(40) 30(40) 50(20)
Dec 30(30) 40(40) 30(30)
Jan 30 40 30
East Japan Below Ave Above
Nov-Jan 20 40 40
Nov 20(40) 40(30) 40(30)
Dec 30(30) 30(30) 40(40)
Jan 30 40 30
West Japan Below Ave Above
Nov-Jan 20 40 40
Nov 30(30) 30(40) 40(30)
Dec 20(20) 40(40) 40(40)
Jan 30 40 30
Okinawa, Amami Below Ave Above
Nov-Jan 30 30 40
Nov 40(20) 30(40) 30(40)
Dec 20(20) 40(40) 40(40)
Jan 30 30 40
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Miral
Fahmy)