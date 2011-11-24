* Mostly average to milder weather nationwide in Dec
* Jan-Feb forecast worry for power supply in west
TOKYO, Nov 24 Japan will see mostly colder
to average weather from December to February, raising concerns
that utilities, particularly in the west of the country, could
find it harder to meet power demand following the Fukushima
crisis.
Western Japan and the southernmost Okinawa islands have a 40
percent chance of lower-than-average temperatures, the Japan
Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast on
Thursday, though it said there is also a 40 percent chance they
will have average weather during the period.
Nuclear safety fears have prevented any reactors shut for
routine maintenance from being restarted since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami wrecked cooling systems at Tokyo Electric
Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering
meltdowns and a radiation crisis.
Five more reactors are set to enter regular maintenance by
the year-end, which would leave just 11 percent of the country's
total nuclear power capacity in use by then.
Japan's government has called on customers of two western
utilities that are highly reliant on nuclear power -- Kansai
Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co
-- to voluntarily meet numerical targets for curbing winter
power use during peak hours.
In December, Japan nationwide will see mostly average to
milder weather, the weather agency said.
But in January, the western and southernmost island regions
will have a higher chance of colder-than-normal weather than
other regions. In February, the western, southern and eastern
regions will see mostly colder to average weather but northern
Japan, the main market for heating fuel, will see average
weather, the agency said.
The following figures show the percentage probability of
temperatures in the coming months being below average, average
or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):
Forecasts for Northern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Dec-Feb 20 40 40
Dec 20 (20) 40 (40) 40 (40)
Jan 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30)
Feb 30 40 30
Forecast for Eastern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Dec-Feb 30 40 30
Dec 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30)
Jan 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20)
Feb 40 40 20
Forecast for Western Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Dec-Feb 40 40 20
Dec 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30)
Jan 40 (40) 40 (40) 20 (20)
Feb 40 40 20
Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Dec-Feb 40 40 20
Dec 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30)
Jan 40 (40) 40 (40) 20 (20)
Feb 40 40 20
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael
Watson)