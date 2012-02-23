TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's weather from March
to May could be warmer than is typical for the time of year, the
country's official forecaster said, a relief to utilities
struggling to meet demand amid a lack of nuclear power after the
Fukushima radiation crisis.
Power demand has been in focus since last year's earthquake
and tsunami destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, prompting the central
government to reassess atomic safety regulations and keeping
many reactors offline.
Since then no reactors shut for regular maintenance have
restarted as they need to pass newly imposed stress tests and
receive clearance from both the central and local governments.
Without such approval, all Japan's reactors could be shut by
the end of April. There are currently only two reactors online
out of a total 54 units, which before the March disaster
supplied about a third of the country's electricity.
Over the three-month period, western and eastern Japan both
have a 40 percent chance of above-average temperatures and a 40
percent likelihood of average temperatures, the Japan
Meteorological Agency said in its monthly forecast on Thursday.
Western utilities Kansai Electric Power Co and
Kyushu Electric Power Co are asking users to
voluntarily cut peak-hour power usage until March to avoid
unexpected blackouts as their reactors are now all offline.
Northern Japan, the main market for heating fuel, has a 50
percent chance of above-average temperatures and a 30 percent
chance of average temperatures during the March-May period, the
agency said.
The following table shows the percentage probability of
temperatures in the coming months being below average, average
or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):
Forecasts for Northern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Mar-May 20 30 50
Mar 20 (40) 40 (40) 40 (20)
Apr 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30)
May 20 40 40
Forecast for Eastern Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Mar-May 20 40 40
Mar 20 (30) 40 (40) 40 (30)
Apr 30 (30) 40 (40) 30 (30)
May 20 40 40
Forecast for Western Japan
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Mar-May 20 40 40
Mar 20 (40) 40 (40) 40 (20)
Apr 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20)
May 30 40 30
Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands
BELOW AVERAGE ABOVE
Mar-May 40 40 20
Mar 30 (40) 40 (40) 30 (20)
Apr 40 (40) 40 (40) 20 (20)
May 30 40 30
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)