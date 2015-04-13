LONDON, April 13 The International Whaling
Commission's (IWC) panel of experts on Monday said it opposed
Japan's proposal for its scientific research whaling programme,
saying it did not demonstrate a need for killing whales.
The International Court of Justice last year ruled that
Japan's decades-old whale hunt in the Southern Ocean should
stop, prompting Tokyo to cancel the bulk of its whaling for the
2014/2015 season and submit a scaled-down plan to the IWC for
future hunts.
Responding to Japan's latest proposal, known as NEWREP-A,
the IWC's expert panel said it could not support it, citing a
lack of information on why it was necessary to kill whales.
"With the information presented in the proposal, the Panel
was not able to determine whether lethal sampling is necessary
to achieve the two major objectives; therefore, the current
proposal does not demonstrate the need for lethal sampling to
achieve those objectives," the expert panel said.
Japan has long maintained that most whale species are not
endangered and that eating whale is part of its food culture.
Whale also served as an important source of protein for the
impoverished nation after World War Two.
Japan began what it calls scientific whaling in 1987, a year
after an international whaling moratorium came into effect,
despite growing global opposition.
It also continues to run a separate whaling programme in the
Northern Pacific that was unaffected by the international court
ruling.
