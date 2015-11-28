TOKYO Nov 28 Japan has decided to resume
whaling in the Antarctic Ocean by the end of March after a
hiatus since last year, a move likely to prompt international
outrage.
The International Court of Justice ruled in March last year
that Japan's decades-old whale hunt in the Antarctic should
stop, prompting Tokyo to cancel the bulk of its whaling for the
2014/2015 season.
The Japanese Fisheries Agency on Friday notified the
International Whaling Commission that Japan will resume whaling
in the 2015/2016 season under a revised plan.
The plan, which calls for cutting annual minke whale catches
by two-thirds to 333, is scientifically reasonable, the agency
said in a document filed with the IWC.
Japan began what it calls scientific whaling in 1987, a year
after an international whaling moratorium took effect.
Japan has long maintained that most whale species are not
endangered and that eating whale is part of its food culture.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)