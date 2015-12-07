(Tweaks quotes in paragraphs 5, 8)
TOKYO Dec 7 Japan has done nothing wrong by
sending its whaling fleet out on its annual Antarctic hunt and
the world must agree to disagree on the issue, the country's top
whaling official said on Monday.
The International Court of Justice said last year that
Japan's whaling in the Southern Ocean should stop and an
International Whaling Committee panel said in April that Tokyo
had yet to demonstrate a need for killing whales. Tokyo took a
one-year hiatus from Antarctic whaling.
But Tokyo's retooling of its hunt plan for the 2015/16
season, which cut the number of minke whales it takes by
two-thirds to 333, made every effort to meet the objections of
both the court and the IWC committee, said Joji Morishita,
Japan's IWC Commissioner.
Japan, which has long maintained most whale species are not
endangered and eating whale is part of its culture, began what
it calls scientific whaling in 1987, a year after an
international whaling moratorium took effect. The meat ends up
on store shelves.
"We did our best to try to meet the criteria established by
the International Court of Justice and we have decided to
implement our research plan, because we are confident that we
completed the scientific homework as well as ... meeting the ICJ
judgment requirement," Morishita told a news conference.
Morishita added that the emotive issue may just be another
one of many irreconcilable differences international society has
to live with.
"The solution is that we have to agree to disagree," he
said.
"However, this does not mean that we will take all whales -
exactly because we'd like to have sustainable whaling, we'd like
to have a healthy whale population."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Nick Macfie)