TOKYO, April 1 Japan could try to rescue its
Antarctic whaling programme by sharply reducing catch quotas
after the highest U.N. court ordered a halt, rejecting Tokyo's
argument that the catch was for scientific purposes and not
mainly for human consumption.
The judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was
a blow to Japan's decades-old "scientific whaling" programme,
although Tokyo - which said it would abide by the ruling - might
be able to resume Antarctic whaling if it devises a new, more
persuasive programme that requires killing whales.
"We want to accept this from a position that respects the
international legal order," Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told
reporters. "We want to properly consider our country's response
after carefully examining the contents of the ruling."
The government was likely to submit to the International
Whaling Commission (IWC) a new "scientific whaling" programme
with sharply reduced catch quotas in an effort to resume the
annual hunts, the Asahi newspaper said on Tuesday
Th outlook was tough, however, with more than half of the
IWC members now opposed to whaling, the newspaper said.
The ICJ ruling agreed with plaintiff Australia's position
that the scientific research resulting from the Antarctic
whaling did not justify the number of whales killed.
Japan also conducts separate hunts in the northern Pacific,
while Japanese fishermen carry out small-scale coastal whaling.
An annual dolphin slaughter has also been the object of harsh
global criticism.
The U.N. tribunal said no further licences should be issued
for scientific whaling, where animals are first examined for
research purposes before the meat is sold to consumers.
"The research objectives must be sufficient to justify the
lethal sampling," said Presiding Judge Peter Tomka of Slovakia.
Japan signed a 1986 moratorium on whaling but has continued
to hunt up to 850 minke whales in the icy waters of the Southern
Ocean, as well as smaller numbers of fin and humpback whales,
citing a 1946 treaty that permits killing the giant mammals for
research. Japan has said the research whaling is needed to
assess whether whale stocks are recovering from overfishing.
Whaling was once widespread around the world but Japan is
now one of only a handful of countries, including Iceland and
Norway, that continue the practice on a large scale.
While some Japanese view whale meat as a delicacy and
whalers and the government argue whaling is an important
tradition, consumers' appetite for the meat has shrunk even as
the hunts made Japan a target of much international opprobrium.
