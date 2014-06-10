By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, June 10
TOKYO, June 10 An embarrassing court ruling that
halted Japan's Antarctic whaling will actually help Tokyo take
whales in the name of science, a top whaling official said just
a day after the prime minister vowed to press for commercial
whaling.
Tokyo's decades-old and disputed "scientific whaling"
programme suffered a blow in March when the International Court
of Justice (ICJ), in a surprise ruling, ordered a halt to annual
hunts in the Southern Ocean.
Though Japan abandoned its Antarctic hunt for this year, it
immediately vowed to retool its research programme with an eye
to resuming it as early as the 2015-2016 season, and eventually
to resume commercial whaling as well.
It is carrying out a scaled-down version of its less known
Northern Pacific hunt.
The court ruling was actually good for Japan by upholding
the legal basis for whaling, said Joji Morishita, Japan's
commissioner to the International Whaling Commission (IWC).
"The assumption of the court is that Japan could ... look at
a new research plan," Morishita told a news conference in Tokyo.
"And that it's okay for Japan to propose a new plan which
involves killing whales as long as it takes account of the
reasoning and conclusions set by the ICJ at this time."
Though anti-whaling nations say the IWC should be acting to
conserve whales, Japan and its allies argue that it was set up
to manage whales as a resource, a stance Morishita said the
court supported by saying the IWC's purpose remains the same.
In consideration of the ruling, Japan did cut its quota for
the Pacific hunt, which extends from Japan's coastline out into
a broad swathe of the ocean, to 210 from 380.
Japan has long maintained that most whale species are not
endangered and began what it called scientific whaling in 1987,
a year after an international moratorium came into effect,
despite growing global outrage, including from key allies such
as the United States.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, himself hailing from one of
Japan's major whaling areas, told a parliamentary committee on
Monday that Tokyo would press ahead with its whaling plans.
"We will carry out surveys on whales with the aim of
reviving commercial whaling," Abe said. "I will also make
further efforts to gain international understanding."
Though few Japanese now eat whale, the government argues
that the meat is a part of Japanese food culture.
"Even if some country thinks that whales are special or
sacred, as long as whales are sustainably utilised that view
should not be forced on others," Morishita said.
"...If people in India tried to impose their way of
treatment of cows on the rest of the world and tried to promote
prohibiting of eating at McDonald's or hamburgers, what would
happen?"
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Nick Macfie)