By Minami Funakoshi
| MINAMIBOSO, Japan, June 26
MINAMIBOSO, Japan, June 26 To mark the start of
Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of
Minamiboso on Thursday carved up one of the animals as a crowd
of grade school students and residents watched, with free
samples of its fried meat handed out later.
The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the
town some 100 km (62 miles) south of the capital, Tokyo, a week
into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court
halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March.
Though environmentalists condemn whaling, Japan maintains it
is an important part of its food heritage. Wada is proud of its
centuries-old traditions and takes pains to teach such local
culture and history to its children.
Thirty-eight fifth year students from the town's primary
school murmured and gasped as workers used ropes and a pulley to
drag up a concrete ramp a nine-metre- (-yard-) long whale killed
the previous night.
"This part is the fat. If you're scared, close your eyes,"
said Yoshinori Shoji, president of the Gaibo Hogei whaling
company, as one of the workers sawed off the whale's skin and
fat, exposing the dark meat and entrails.
"They're so skilful," some students said. But others gasped,
"Stop! It's so pitiable!"
Whale is a rarity on most Japanese tables, but Wada
residents regularly eat it at home and in school lunches.
"It's so good," said Taishi Makino, 10.
In Wada, souvenir shops, restaurants, supermarkets and whale
specialty stores line the streets, selling whale meat products
and dishing up everything from whale sushi to fried whale.
"Here in Wada we eat whales. Every family eats whale at
least once during the summer whaling season," said Michiyo
Masuda, the students' teacher. "If we are eating whales, we have
the responsibility to see and learn how they're prepared."
At her school, fifth grade students study the biology of
whales, the history of whaling and how to cook the meat.
"For us, whale is food. Whaling is a good tradition, and I
want to pass on the trade before I die," said Shoji, whose firm
processes and sells whale.
He lectures on whaling every year at local schools, and
hands out samples of preserved whale fin.
Japan's international whaling programme suffered a blow when
the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in March ordered a halt
to its "scientific whaling" programme in the Antarctic.
The surprise move prompted Japan to cancel whaling in the
Southern Ocean for 2014-2015.
Japan has long maintained that many whale species are not
endangered. It began what it calls scientific whaling in 1987, a
year after an international moratorium took effect. Coastal
whaling is exempt from the moratorium.
Tokyo intends to continue scientific whaling despite the ICJ
ruling, saying Japan simply needs to devise a new research plan
in line with the finding, as it does not cover coastal whaling
or whaling outside the Antarctic.
"The ruling doesn't say anything about any kind of
whaling except scientific research. Other types of whaling are
allowed," said Shoji.
In the past week, his company has killed six Baird's beaked
whales, the type sliced up on Thursday, which is sometimes also
called a bottlenosed whale, after its prominent beak.
The company plans to catch 24 more before whaling season
ends in late August.
"It's our right to take and eat whale within our waters,"
Shoji added.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Clarence Fernandez)