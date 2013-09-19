TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 1,280 tonnes of feed-quality wheat and
67,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy
and sell (SBS) auction that closed on Wednesday.
The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is looking for the same amounts for each
grain in a similar tender that will be held on Sept. 25.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for feed grain.
Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:
QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE
Feed wheat 1,280 n/a n/a
Feed barley 67,000 n/a n/a
*Shipments: Loading by Dec. 31, 2013, or arrival by Feb. 28,
2014.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)