TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 49,830 tonnes of feed-quality wheat via a simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. It received no bids for barley for livestock use. The ministry had sought 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender to be held on Oct 30. Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE Feed wheat 49,830 n/a n/a Feed barley -- n/a n/a *Shipments: Loading by Jan. 31 or arrival by March 31. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)