TOKYO, Oct 30 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 58,020 tonnes of feed-quality wheat via a simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. The ministry had sought 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in a similar tender to be held on Nov. 6. Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE Feed wheat 58,020 n/a n/a Feed barley 36,140 n/a n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)