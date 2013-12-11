TOKYO, Dec 11 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 1,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Dec 18. Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes: QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE Feed wheat 0 n/a n/a Feed barley 1,000 n/a n/a *Shipments: loading by Feb 7 or arrival by March 7 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)