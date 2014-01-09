TOKYO Jan 9 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 600 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and
14,200 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous
buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.
As a condition of the tender, the grains cargoes will either
be loaded by Feb. 7 or arrive by March 7.
The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly, but was not held last week due to the New Year
holidays. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a
similar tender that will be held on Jan. 15.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Anand Basu)