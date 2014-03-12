TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 25,000 tonnes of feed-quality wheat and 70,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on March 19. The cargoes for the March 12 and March 19 tenders are required to be loaded by June 30 or arrive in Japan by Aug. 29. Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE Feed wheat 25,000 N.A N.A Feed barley 70,000 N.A N.A (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)