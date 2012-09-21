UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's farm ministry said on Friday it plans to buy 1.21 million tonnes of foreign wheat for use in animal feed this financial year, up from its March plan of 764,000 tonnes, highlighting a jump in demand after corn become more expensive.
The ministry, however, kept unchanged its plan to purchase 1.288 million tonnes of foreign barley for animal feed use in the year to March 2013. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.