BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts reports extension of $1.5 bln credit facility to 2022
TOKYO Feb 6 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement it received no bid for imports of feed wheat or feed barley in a tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system that closed on Wednesday.
It was the second such week in a row. The ministry had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
June 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May RANK VEHICLE MAY 17 MAY 16 PCT CHANGE 1 Ford F-Series P/U 76,027 67,412 +12.8 2 Ram P/U 44,850 38,569 +16.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 43,804 45,03