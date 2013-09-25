TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 8,860 tonnes of barley for livestock use
via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed on
Wednesday.
The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
the same amount of feed barley in a tender that will be held on
Oct. 2.
Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for feed grain.
Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:
QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE
Feed wheat 0 n/a n/a
Feed barley 8,860 n/a n/a
*Shipments: Loading by Dec. 31 or arrival by Feb. 28.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)