TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 10,390 tonnes of feed-quality barley via a simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts of feed wheat and feed barley in a similar tender to be held on Nov. 20. Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE Feed wheat 0 n/a n/a Feed barley 10,390 n/a n/a (To be loaded by Jan. 31 or delivery by Feb. 28) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)